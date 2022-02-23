DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mike Krzyzewski has won more basketball games than any men’s college coach in history. He likely will win a few more at Duke University before April 4, when the NCAA crowns its champion at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Coach K, as he is called, has coached at Duke for 41 seasons, won 15 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championships and five NCAA titles. But he also just turned 75, and he is handing over the program to his former player and current assistant, Jon Scheyer.
And that brings us to this: Coach K’s final appearance at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium is becoming one of the most expensive tickets in sports.
That is a game against – yes – North Carolina is at 6 p.m. on March 5. Surprisingly, you can buy tickets. But bring your credit card.
Ticketmaster, which sells Duke’s tickets on the web, offers the cheapest available seat at $3,293. The next cheapest is $3,990. The most expensive? That’s in Section 15, which is near midcourt, Row G: $19,073.
That’s right: you can get a really good seat for just less than $20,000 – and that doesn’t include TicketMaster’s fees.
Vividseats has slightly better prices – from $3,044 to $17,632. Seatgeek is offering $2796 to start. Gametime lists $3,070. StubHub, one of the most popular online sites, doesn’t list any tickets as available.
The good news is that no matter the price, there isn’t really a bad seat in the house. Cameron Indoor is known for its intimacy, seating only 9,314, which is about 43% as many fans as can cram into the Dean Smith Center (21,750) at UNC.
But how do ticket prices for Coach K’s finale compare to some other premium sports events?
Last-minute tickets to the Super Bowl on StubHub went for $3,875, but the average was around $3,500. The cost of a closing-ceremony ticket for the Olympics in Tokyo last summer were marketed for $2,030, but COVID-19 rendered that moot.
Minimum prices for tickets to this year’s Kentucky Derby are $1,295 (including food and drinks!). If you want to sit at center court for the men’s final at this year’s Wimbledon, you will have to pay from $4,297 to $5,435.
GQ in a report published last June said the most expensive ticket was for the final game of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs, their first World Series in more than a century, and the Cleveland Indians. The Cubs won, four games to three. The cost for the average ticket was “only” about $2,900.
But the best seat in Wrigley Field went for … $1.54 million. We would say priceless.
Coach K has a little work to do.