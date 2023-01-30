GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT.com/theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Monday.

The schedule is the first under a new model. It was unveiled during a two-hour special “The Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal,” exclusively on ACC Network.

The 71st season of ACC Football is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced last June that covers the 2023-26 seasons. Each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once over the four-year period

The new model eliminates divisions with the top two teams based on winning percentage playing in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December.

“As a conference, we’re extremely excited to begin the new scheduling model that provides significant enhancements – the most important being the opportunity for our student-athletes to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The new model is also in the best interest of our schools, fans and the conference as a whole. Beyond the incredibly competitive league schedule, our teams will once again play arguably the toughest collection of non-conference opponents. There’s always great anticipation surrounding the annual release of the ACC Football schedule, and 2023 is no exception.”

The 71st season of ACC Football features 56 league games and 56 non-conference contests with each school playing eight league games.

