GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Football season is quickly approaching.

The Atlantic Coast Conference wrapped up its media days on Thursday and the buzz is still in the air as the latest college football campaign is closing in. The ACC is full of great teams, but especially in football. There are rivalries that run deep in this conference, and there are quite a few games this season you do want to miss.

We’ve taken a close look at the complete ACC season, week by week and game by game. Here are some games this season you will want to be watching:

(AP file photo)

WEEK 1:

September 3rd: NC State/ ECU – Noon, ESPN

ECU kicks off its season with a home game against in-state rival NC State. This is a huge must watch game this season.

September 4th: FSU/ LSU – 7:30 PM, ABC

The Seminoles take on SEC opponent Louisiana State. Any ACC/SEC matchup is not something you want to miss.

September 5th: Clemson/ Georgia Tech – 8 PM, ESPN

A huge in-conference faceoff between two great teams in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in week one.

WEEK 2:

September 9th: Louisville/ UCF – 7:30 PM

Louisville will take on UCF, which is part of the AAC but will be joining the Big 12. This could be the start that UCF needs.

September 10th: Tennessee/ Pitt – 3:30 PM, ABC

Pitt will face the Vols out of the SEC.

Boston College/ Virginia Tech – 8 PM, ACC Network

Coming off of a canceled bowl game due to COVID, it’s a must watch to see how Boston College will react to their first ACC game.

WEEK 3:

Texas Tech/NC State – 7 PM, ESPN2

Texas Tech out of the Big 12 will face NC State, potentially being a huge game for the Wolfpack.

Miami/Texas A&M – 9 PM, ESPN

Another exciting ACC/SEC matchup you’ll want to watch.

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

WEEK 4:

West Virginia/ Virginia Tech – 7:30 PM, ESPN

These two have always had good games, especially since the series resumed in 2017.

Duke/Kansas – TBD

These two teams have a pretty strong rivalry in basketball, how will that translate on to the football field?

Notre Dame/ UNC – TBD

Notre Dame is projected to win this game, but not by much. It’s an in-conference game you will not want to miss.

WEEK 5:

NC State/ Clemson – TBD

Two great ACC teams taking on each other. NC State took last year’s matchup in double overtime. Can Clemson use that as motivation for this year?

UNC/ Virginia Tech – TBD

In 2019, these two teams went into a sixth overtime, resulting in a Virginia Tech win, followed by a loss, and then a UNC loss. This should be an exciting one.

Duke/ Virginia – TBD

Another always-interesting men’s basketball game that the football teams will try to replicate. The Devils will look to pick up a much-needed early-season ACC win.

WEEK 6:

Florida State/ NC State – TBD

It’s always interesting when these two take the field. Last year, the Wolfpack took the win, 28-14.

UNC/ Miami – TBD

Last season, this game was quite high-score, UNC winning 45-42, with Sam Howell throwing four TDs. Will UNC play the same without Howell?

Louisville/ Virginia – TBD

In the 2021-22 season with 12 minutes to go, Virginia was down 30-13 then rallied back for the lead, scoring a touchdown with 22 seconds on the clock, followed by a missed field goal by Louisville. This could be another close one.

WEEK 7:

UNC/ Duke – TBD

This one is fairly obvious. Quite the rivalry in every sport, doesn’t matter what it is. This is a must-watch.

Clemson/ Florida State – TBD

Clemson scored 13 points in the fourth quarter the last time these two teams saw each other, giving them the win. Will the Seminoles respond back this season?

Miami/ Virginia Tech – TBD

Miami goes into this one with an 82% change of winning. Will the Hokies shock everyone?

WEEK 8:

Virginia Tech/ NC State – TBD

NC State has an 84% chance of taking this one away from the Hokies. How will they respond to this?

UNC/ Pitt – TBD

Pitt won the last matchup against UNC in overtime after UNC tied it up right before the end of regulation. Should be an exciting in-conference matchup.

WEEK 9:

Duke/ Boston College – TBD

Boston College took this one away from the Blue Devils pretty easily last season, winning 26-6. The Blue Devils are looking for revenge.

Florida State/ Miami – TBD

Another in-state contest that has always provided memories. You won’t want to miss.

UNC/ Virginia – TBD

Known as the “South’s Oldest Rivalry”, the 2022 version will certainly have a say in the conference standings.

WEEK 10:

Louisville/ Clemson – TBD

Clemson scored 13 points and held Louisville to zero in the fourth quarter, winning 30-24. Louisville is hoping to flip it on their end this year.

NC State/ Boston College – TBD

The Wolfpack won big last year, 33-7. They are looking to do the same.

UNC/ Wake Forest – TBD

Another in-state competition that only came down to three points last season.

WEEK 11:

Louisiana/ Florida State – TBD

On paper, it doesn’t look like much of a matchup. Luckily, they don’t play these games on paper. Remember the Seminoles’ game with Jacksonville last year? Florida State has an 82% chance of defeating the Ragin’ Cajuns out of the Sun Belt. How will Louisiana play against an ACC opponent?

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) gets tackled by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Chris Maloney (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Duke/ Pitt – TBD

Last year, Pitt protected its lead all game against the Blue Devils in their last matchup, winning 54-29. The win was key to Pitt’s march toward the ACC title game in 2021.

Clemson/ Miami – TBD

There’s been talk of these two teams joining the SEC, if conference expansion continues. This is a great matchup in any league.

WEEK 12:

NC State/ UNC – TBD

Last season, the Wolfpack stunned UNC with two TDs in 26 seconds to walk away with the lead. This is a huge in-state in-conference rivalry game that you will want to be sure you are in front of your TV for.

Florida/ Florida State – TBD

An ACC/SEC contest and in-state matchup is something you never want to miss. Not only is it a huge in-state game, but this is a long-running rivalry.

South Carolina/ Clemson – TBD

Another huge in-state matchup between two rivals. Clemson took a huge win away over South Carolina last year, 30-0.