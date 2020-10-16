Boston College beats Pittsburgh in OT on missed PAT

Pittsburgh running back Todd Sibley Jr. plays against Boston College during overtime in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) – Phil Jurkovec threw three TD passes to Zay Flowers — the last a 25-yarder in overtime — and ran for a score and Boston College beat Pittsburgh 31-30.

The Panthers missed a point-after attempt to end the game.  

Jurkovec, a sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, was 19 of 35 for 358 yards as the Eagles (3-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a frustrating close loss to then-No. 12 UNC-Chapel Hill.

Flowers had six catches for 162 yards.

Kenny Pickett completed 25 of 48 for 266 yards for Pittsburgh (3-2, 2-2). 

