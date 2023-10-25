CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will be down a pair of starters in wide receiver Antonio Williams and safety R.J. Mickens when it faces North Carolina State on Saturday.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Williams, who had just returned after missing three games with an ankle injury, hurt his toe in a loss to Miami last weekend.

Mickens had an appendectomy on Monday, according to Swinney.

Williams was one one of Clemson’s top playmakers as a freshman in 2022. He’s had 17 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns this year. Williams made two catches for 47 yards before coming out near halftime in the 28-20 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Swinney said Williams would be out for a while and may be able to return toward the end of the season.

Mickens’ stomach was hurting and he was diagnosed with appendicitis, Swinney said. It may take two or three weeks before he’s healthy enough to return, the coach said.

Mickens has started all seven games, with 37 tackles and three pass breakups.

Clemson (4-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will try to bounce back against the Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2).