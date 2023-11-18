DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke will look for a second straight win over Virginia when it visits Scott Stadium on Saturday.

The Blue Devils have lost their last five visits and ended a seven-game losing streak in the series last year. As one of eight ACC teams that have qualified for a bowl, every win could enhance their destination prospects.

The Virginia players and coaches will no doubt play with RB Perris Jones on their minds. He was injured last week at Louisville and remains in ICU in a Kentucky hospital after spinal surgery.

Duke (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Virginia (2-8, 1-5), Saturday at 3 p.m. (The CW)

Line: Duke by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia leads 40-34.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Blue Devils are among eight ACC teams that have clinched bowl eligibility, including four with 6-4 records, and can only enhance their postseason destination prospects by continuing to win. Virginia has won five straight at home against Duke but hasn’t beaten an ACC foe at home since Georgia Tech on Oct. 23, 2021.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke freshman QB Grayson Loftis against Virginia’s defensive front. With Riley Leonard’s status unclear because of a left toe injury, Loftis could get his second road start. In last week’s double overtime loss at North Carolina, he completed 16 of 28 attempts for 189 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD as he rallied the Blue Devils to the lead twice after they trailed by 12 in the fourth quarter.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Duke: WR Jordan Moore. Moore had six catches for 88 yards and three touchdowns in the loss at rival North Carolina while also seeing some wildcat QB snaps. He leads the team with 42 catches for 571 yards and seven scores.

Virginia: QB Anthony Colandrea. The freshman has impressed with his moxie and willingness to run effectively and has two games with over 300 passing yards. But his inexperience has also led to ill-advised chance-taking the Cavaliers can’t afford.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia running back Perris Jones was moved Friday to a rehab facility in Louisville, Kentucky, the Cavaliers said. He was injured against the Cardinals last week and needed spinal surgery. … Duke running back Jordan Waters ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns against UNC. He has taken the in a 1-2 punch with Jaquez Moore, running for a team-best 677 yards and 12 scores. … The Blue Devils’ 38-17 win last year ended a seven-game losing streak in the series. … Duke hasn’t won in Charlottesville since 2013, the year the Blue Devils won the now-defunct Coastal Division and reached the league championship game. … Virginia’s Malik Washington leads the ACC and is second in the nation in receiving yards (1,199) and receptions (88). He has recorded 100-yard receiving efforts in five consecutive contests, a school record. … The Cavaliers have had double-digit leads in six of 10 games this season and are 1-5 in games decided by one score. Four losses have come by three points or less.