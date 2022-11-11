Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) at Duke (6-3, 3-2), Saturday, noon EST (RSN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Duke by 9 1/2.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 19-10.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Blue Devils secured bowl eligibility last week against Boston College under first-year coach Mike Elko, a strong start to his tenure after two years of struggle. Another win would mark the program’s first season of at least seven wins since 2017 after winning just five games in 2020 and 2021. The Hokies have lost six straight games under first-year coach Brent Pry.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia Tech’s offense against Duke’s defense. The Hokies rank last in the league in total offense (316.7) and 11th in scoring (20.2). They have scored scored 14 or fewer points in three of their five league losses and have yet to reach 30 points in a game. Duke’s defense has surrendered yards (12th in ACC at 394.1 per game) but ranks in the middle of the league in scoring defense (23.1)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: QB Grant Wells. He has thrown eight touchdown passes with eight interceptions and has failed to reach 200 yards passing in six games.

Duke: DT DeWayne Carter. Carter is tied for second nationally with three forced fumbles and tied for fifth with three fumble recoveries.

FACTS & FIGURES

Before this year, the Hokies hadn’t lost six games in a row since 1987. … Duke is ranked third nationally in turnover margin (plus-1.56) after going minus-26 over the previous two seasons. … The Blue Devils had lost 13 straight league games before this year. … Duke hasn’t beaten Virginia Tech at home since 1981. The Hokies have won five of six meetings, with the Blue Devils winning 45-10 in Blacksburg in 2019. … The Blue Devils’ road wins in 2013, 2015 and 2019 are their only ones in the series since the Hokies joined the ACC in 2004.