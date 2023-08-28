CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – A lot is going on Saturday in Charlotte, and we’ve broken down everything you need to know about the Duke’s Mayo Classic.
UNC (21) and USC will face off in Week 1’s ‘Battle of the Carolinas’; the Tar Heels are favored to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor, which gave the group a 57.6% chance to defeat the Gamecocks.
Saturday will begin early with ESPN’s College Gameday traveling to Romare Bearden Park in Uptown from 9 a.m. to noon.
Right after, the official Duke’s Mayo Classic Fanfest will take place on the streets outside Bank of America Stadium. The event is free and open to the public.
A map of everything going on can be seen below:
It will have food, drinks, activations, and, naturally, music curated by DJ Mayo.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.