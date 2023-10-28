LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jawhar Jordan ran for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 18 Louisville to a 23-0 victory over No. 20 Duke on Saturday.

After having limited action in Louisville’s last game two weeks ago at Pittsburgh due to a hamstring injury, Jordan helped the Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebound from that loss with another impressive performance. The redshirt junior surpassed 100 rushing yards for the fifth time this season, racking up 106 yards in the first half. He also scored twice in the first quarter.

The Louisville defense posted its first shutout against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since a 72-0 victory over Florida International on Sept. 21, 2013. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2) managed only 202 yards on offense and never got past the Louisville 43 until their last drive.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard also returned to action Saturday after reaggravating an ankle injury in the second half of last Saturday’s loss at Florida State. The junior completed 9 of 23 passes for 121 and ran for 13 yards while facing pressure throughout the game. He left the game late in the fourth quarter.

Louisville registered four sacks and forced an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: The Blue Devils never got going on offense, and one of the conference’s stingiest defenses allowed the Cardinals’ ground attack to control the game from beginning to end.

Louisville: The Cardinals remained in the running for a spot in the ACC championship game with a dominating performance on both sides of the ball.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The decisive victory over another ranked team should help the Cardinals earn a higher spot next week, while the Blue Devils’ third loss in four games may leave them out for the first time since this season’s preseason rankings.

UP NEXT

Duke: Has a short week, hosting Wake Forest on Thursday night.

Louisville: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.