RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina State and Marshall meet in a nonconference game on Saturday. The Thundering Herd is 4-0 to start this season and has won nine straight going back to last season.

The Wolfpack’s 3-2 record comes after a bumpy opening month. That includes hiccups with a new offensive scheme. That led coach Dave Doeren to announce Monday that the team would start sophomore MJ Morris at quarterback instead of Virginia graduate transfer Brennan Armstrong.

Marshall has one of the nation’s top rushers in Rasheen Ali. He’s run for nine touchdowns in the first four games.

N.C. State’s passing game against Marshall’s defense. The Wolfpack’s move to a new offense under Robert Anae has sputtered early, enough so that coach Dave Doeren announced he’s going with sophomore MJ Morris as the starting quarterback instead of Virginia graduate transfer Brennan Armstrong. Marshall has the No. 2 defense in the Sun Belt Conference (20.5 points, 336.8 yards).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Marshall: RB Rasheen Ali. The fourth-year runner had a big year in 2021 with 1,401 yards rushing while tying for the Bowl Subdivision lead with 23 rushing scores. He enters the week tied for fifth in FBS by averaging 118.8 yards rushing and in a three-way tie with a national-best nine rushing scores in four games.

N.C. State: Morris. The plan was to redshirt him this year to let him develop while Armstrong served as a one-year bridge, but Doeren said his team needs a spark now. Morris led a comeback win against Virginia Tech last year off the bench, then started a win against Wake Forest as the first true freshman QB to start for the program since Philip Rivers in 2000.

FACTS & FIGURES

N.C. State won the last meetings in 2017 and 2018 by identical 37-20 scores. … Marshall is going for a second win against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent this season. The Thundering Herd beat Virginia Tech 24-17 on Sept. 23. … Marshall won its last five games last year and hasn’t lost since falling to Coastal Carolina last October. … Marshall opened at 7-0 in 2020 for the only time it has reached 5-0 since a 13-1 season in 2014. … Three of the Herd’s four wins so far have come by one-possession margins. … N.C. State is averaging 20.5 points and 307 yards in four games against FBS opponents. … N.C. State’s Julian Gray is averaging 32 yards per kickoff return, sixth in FBS. … N.C. State is coming off a 13-10 loss to now-No. 25 Louisville. Marshall is coming off a 41-35 win against Old Dominion.