RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. State is sitting high when it comes to having fun.

Due to a recent report from Bookies.com, NC State ranks third in ACC pregame experiences. NC State ranks pretty high on the list due to Raleigh being a BBQ town and being known for southern hospitality.

Clemson and Florida State ranked first and second overall with North Carolina tied with Virginia Tech for fifth. For more information, click here to see who came in first place.

Some of the factors that determine the ranking of the school placement are location how easy it is to tailgate, the entertainment around the stadium and how family-friendly the area is to be around.