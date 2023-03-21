RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State is headed back to Charlotte early next season for another shot at a Southeastern Conference school.

The Wolfpack will take on Tennessee in Week 2 of the 2024 season in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Game organizers on Tuesday said the game would be played Sept. 7, 2024, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

It marks N.C. State’s second appearance in the Charlotte-based early-season game, and the school’s ninth game in the Carolina Panthers’ stadium.

The Wolfpack lost to South Carolina in the 2017 season opener, and lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in December.

Tennessee played West Virginia in the game the following year, and is also playing the Mountaineers in it in 2028.

N.C. State may have to do some rearranging of its schedule: The Wolfpack were previously lined up to play Louisiana Tech at home that day as part of a three-game series that was announced in 2018 and began two years ago.

N.C. State opens the 2024 season against Western Carolina on Aug. 31.

North Carolina and South Carolina meet in this year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 2.