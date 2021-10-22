NC State’s Doeran on Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year watch list

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren watches during NCAA college football practice in Raleigh, N.C. Atlantic Coast Conference coaches are counting on high program vaccination rates to minimize risks of illnesses or lineup-depleting contact tracing for the upcoming season. That’s meant teams working through the offseason’s final weeks toward an 85% threshold of vaccinated players, coaches and staffers. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State head football coach Dave Doeren is one of just 16 college coaches nationwide on the midseason watch list for the 2021 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award.

Doeren has led the Wolfpack to a 5-1 record and a No. 18 national ranking.

“Each of these coaches embody the scholarship, leadership, and integrity that Coach Dodd stressed every day of his coaching career,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation.

The Dodd Trophy is the highest honor a head coach can achieve on the gridiron. On-field performance is not the only criteria for winning the award. The school’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), as well as a commitment to service and charity in the community, also factor in.

Along with Doeren, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson is also on the list giving the ACC two coaches in contention for the award. The Big Ten leads the way with five selections followed by the SEC with four.

The Dodd trophy was established in 1976 to honor the coach whose program best represents the three pillars of the award: scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

Doeren is in his ninth year as head coach of the Wolfpack.