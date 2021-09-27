NC State’s stirring win over Clemson could pay dividends in recruiting

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 25: North Carolina State Wolfpack fans storm the field after a win against the Clemson Tigers at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 27-21 in double overtime. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in nearly two decades, Wolfpack fans on Saturday stormed the Carter-Finley Stadium turf after a huge upset win.

“It was a championship environment,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said.

The Pack’s 27-21 double-overtime win over No. 9 Clemson will be remembered for a long time by the fans who attended. Doeren is hoping another group of people who were there are just as impressed.

“The impact is felt in recruiting,” Doeren explained. “We had over 30 recruits that we’ve offered at that game.

Coaches will say that recruiting is the lifeline for their programs. That’s why it’s so important to make a good impression on recruits when they come to town. Being a part of an epic win certainly doesn’t hurt.

“If you didn’t like what you saw in that game, this isn’t the right place for you,” Doeren said with a laugh. “Our team really played well, our stadium was electric, and it was a beautiful day.

“We all know how great a place Raleigh is to live, and to show that kind of game-day environment with it and the performance speaks for itself.”

“How can you not like that atmosphere from Saturday?” asked basketball coach Kevin Keatts. “I know our players who are currently on the team today recommitted to us just because of that atmosphere. It was tremendous.”

“We have something that other people don’t,” Doeren said. “We have a fan base that shows up.”

Those fans may have played a part in swaying a future recruit to N.C. State.