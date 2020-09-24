No. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Durham, N.C. Cutcliffe is taking over playcalling duties in hopes of helping the Blue Devils find an offensive spark in 2020 after struggling to some of their lowest totals under Cutcliffe the previous season. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Duke 27-13 on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

The speedy Williams, who saw limited action last season as a freshman, had 19 carries and also was Notre Dame’s leading receiver with two receptions for 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half.

The victory was Notre Dame’s 19th straight at home and the first for the Fighting Irish in a conference after 132 years as an independent.

Because of COVID-19, the Irish are playing this season as a member of the ACC.