CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 14 North Carolina remained undefeated with a 40-7 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.

The Tar Heels (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) overpowered the Orange with a ball-control offense that churned out 644 yards total offense and about twice as much time of possession.

Receiver Tez Walker made his North Carolina debut two days after he was cleared to play by the NCAA following a long transfer-eligibility case, but the Tar Heels had plenty of offense even with his minimal contributions.

Maye completed 33 of 47 passes for 442 yards without an interception. The longest pass play was Kobe Paysour’s 76-yard touchdown reception after he tipped a slightly off-target pass to himself and then outraced the Orange secondary to end zone.

Nate McCollum caught seven passes for 135 yards and Paysour gained 100 yards on three catches.

Syracuse (4-2, 0-2) had 221 yards of total offense. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was 15 for 21 for 124 yards and an interception.

North Carolina’s Noah Burnette kicked four field goals.

The Orange was held to 70 total yards in the first half. The Orange opened the second half on a 75-yard drive with LeQuint Allen’s 1-yard TD run.

The Tar Heels used 14 plays to go 64 yards for Burnette’s 29-yard field goal on the game’s opening possession.

North Carolina’s second scoring drive ended on Maye’s 1-yard sneak, covering 94 yards in 17 plays. It included a Tar Heels punt that was blocked by Syracuse’s Denis Jaquez Jr., but punter Ben Kiernan scooped the ball and barely picked up a first down.

Maye connected with tight end Bryson Nesbit in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter to complete a nine-play, 77-yard march.

The margin grew to 24-0 after Maye’s 1-yard flip to tight end John Copenhaver to cap a 95-yard drive.

North Carolina has scored 30 or more points in its first five games for the second year in a row. The Tar Heels eclipsed the 600-yard mark with more than 12 minutes to play.

LET THEM PLAY, TOO?

The Tar Heels appeared on the verge of wearing out the Orange. North Carolina had 39 of the game’s first 48 plays. First downs were 15-1 in the Tar Heels’ favor at that point.

By the end of the first half, Maye had completed 23 passes. Syracuse had 22 total snaps (and the last of those was a kneel down to end the half).

WALKER TRACKER

Walker’s first catch came on a 6-yard play on North Carolina’s second possession, shortly after he was on the field for his first snap.

The former Kent State player finished with six receptions for 43 yards. The six catches were second on the team among the 11 Tar Heels who caught passes in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: The Orange didn’t have much time to showcase an offense that was impressive in the first four games of the season but has failed to generate much in ACC play.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were fresh and energized coming off an open date and they clicked offensively in the first of three straight home games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

North Carolina could climb a bit after its fourth victory by a double-figure margin, all against Power 5 opponents.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Saturday at No. 5 Florida State.

North Carolina: Home Saturday vs. No. 17 Miami.