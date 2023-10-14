DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State changed its starting quarterback to find a spark. A similar decision might be one of necessity for No. 17 Duke.

The Blue Devils host the Wolfpack on Saturday night coming off an open date that gave them time to regroup from a loss to Notre Dame, which included quarterback Riley Leonard going down with a late ankle injury. The extra week gave Leonard time to heal, but it’s unclear exactly when he will return for the Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC).

If Leonard doesn’t play against N.C. State, redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV will be set for his first career start.

“Henry’s a kid that we’ve got a ton of confidence in and we certainly believe in very strongly,” Duke coach Mike Elko said. “So if that’s ultimately what has to happen, Henry will go out there and we know he’ll be ready to go.”

Belin completed all eight of his passes in the Week 2 win against Lafayette, and he also got some mop-up reps in the Northwestern win.

N.C. State (4-2, 1-1) made its change before last week’s game against Marshall, going with second-year passer MJ Morris instead of Virginia graduate transfer Brennan Armstrong. The plan had been to redshirt Morris with Armstrong as a one-year bridge under former Cavaliers coordinator Robert Anae, but turnovers and uneven play changed that plan.

Morris shook off three interceptions and threw for four touchdowns in last weekend’s high-scoring win against the Thundering Herd, with the Wolfpack’s 48 points marking the program’s best output against a Bowl Subdivision team in nearly five years.

“I do expect him to grow and improve each week,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “Obviously the challenge changes each week as well. But the game does slow down the more you play. I think that’s a real thing. His confidence is exceptional.”

LONG WAIT

N.C. State and Duke are separated by 22 miles but this will be the first meeting between the programs in Durham since 2013, in the first season of Doeren’s 11-year tenure. That was due to the teams being in opposite divisions in the ACC’s scheduling rotation, though that is changing this year with the elimination of divisions and a new scheduling model to have teams play each other more frequently.

RECENT HISTORY

N.C. State has won 15 of 18 meetings, including a run of 11 straight from 1994 to 2008. Duke won the 2013 matchup behind DeVon Edwards scoring three touchdowns, with two coming on interception returns in a span of 16 seconds in the fourth quarter to go with a 100-yard kickoff return for a score late in the third. N.C. State won the last meeting 31-20 at home in 2020 during the pandemic.

DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS

Expect some strong defensive play from both sides. Duke is ranked fourth in FBS by allowing 11.2 points and has allowed seven touchdowns in five games. N.C. State’s defense has been a multiyear strength and is led by the nation’s No. 4 tackler in linebacker Payton Wilson (11.7).

EMERGING TARGET

N.C. State is getting promising play from freshman receiver Kevin Concepcion, a much-needed development for a team that has been searching for a go-to passing target. Concepcion has two 100-yard games in the past three outings. He had six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a win at Virginia, and had eight catches for 102 yards with two more scores against Marshall.

GROUND GAME

Duke enters with the conference’s No. 2-ranked rushing attack, averaging 199.4 yards on the ground (22nd in FBS). Leonard’s mobility (four scores) has played a role in that, but running backs Jordan Waters (303 yards, eight TDs) and Jaquez Moore (235 yards, two TDs) have proven to be a strong tandem.

The Blue Devils are also working to integrate Jaylen Coleman into the rotation after he missed time due to injury.

N.C. State is third in the ACC and 16th nationally in run defense, allowing 97.0 yards on the ground per game.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) leaves the field on crutches ahead of Jacob Monk (63) following a loss to Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

North Carolina State (4-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) at No. 17 Duke (4-1, 1-0), Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACC Network)

Line: Duke by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Duke leads 41-37-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Blue Devils are coming out of an open week still chasing a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. But they’re coming off their first loss overall to Notre Dame that included dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard suffering an ankle injury in the final minute. For the Wolfpack, coach Dave Doeren got the spark he was looking for with a quarterback change before last week’s win against Marshall — and he’s hoping that can continue as N.C. State tries to rebound from a bumpy opening month.

KEY MATCHUP

N.C. State QB MJ Morris against Duke’s defensive front. The plan was to redshirt Morris with Virginia graduate transfer Brennan Armstrong playing as a one-year bridge, but Armstrong and the offense struggled, prompting the Wolfpack’s change. Morris threw for four scores against Marshall and overcame three interceptions. Duke’s defensive front has been a tough matchup, playing with a physical edge missing in recent years. The unit ranks fourth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks by allowing 11.2 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

N.C. State: LB Payton Wilson. Wilson is fourth in FBS with 11.7 tackles per game and has tallied at least nine in every game.

Duke: RB Jordan Waters. Waters has been part of a reliable rushing attack with Jaquez Moore, with Waters running for 5.8 yards per carry and scoring a team-best eight touchdowns on the ground.

FACTS & FIGURES

Duke and N.C. State are longtime instate foes and charter ACC members separated by 22 miles, yet this is the first time the Wolfpack will play in Durham since coach Dave Doeren’s first season in 2013. … N.C. State has won 15 of 18 meetings, including a run of 11 straight from 1994-2008. … The Wolfpack won the last meeting 31-20 at home in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. … The teams played every year from 1924-2003 except for a one-year pause (1944) during World War II. … Duke coach Mike Elko has won 13 of 18 games in his second season with the Blue Devils. … Doeren is one win from tying the school record for coaching wins. He has 76 in Raleigh, one behind Earle Edwards. … Wolfpack receiver KC Conception has 28% of the team’s receptions (31 of 111) and is the first true freshman in program history to have two 100-yard games…. The Blue Devils are honoring their 2013 team that won an ACC division title during the game.