DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke thrived it its last prime-time, nationally televised game against a marquee opponent. The 17th-ranked Blue Devils have the chance to do it again.

Duke hosts No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday night, a game that quickly grew in magnitude after the Blue Devils blew out preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite Clemson in its 4-0 start. The immediate challenge is stopping the Fighting Irish’s long regular-season winning streak against ACC teams, though it also includes managing the hype that includes luring ESPN’s “CollegeDay” for its first appearance in Durham for a football game after multiple stops there for basketball.

“I told the guys this morning: we’re getting a lot of congratulations for ‘GameDay’ coming here,” second-year coach Mike Elko said. “I’d rather wait and get some congratulations for how we play the football game Saturday night.”

Duke has a chance to reach 5-0 for the first time since winning the first seven games of the 1994 season. That comes just two years after Duke closed a three-win season with eight straight losses, seven of which coming by at least 25 points.

“There’s so much more we have in us,” linebacker Dorian Mausi said. “When you take a step back and look at it, yes, we can be proud of how far we’ve come. But it’s still an innate sense of knowing we have so much more to get to and so much more to accomplish.”

The most notable change this year has been the play of Duke’s defense, which has allowed just five touchdowns in four games. The Blue Devils will need another strong showing from that unit against the Fighting Irish (4-1), which boasts a strong offense behind quarterback Sam Hartman and cracked the 40-point mark in its four wins before a last-second loss last weekend to No. 4 Ohio State.

“The thing that you respect is how hard they play,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “They’re aggressive. They play extremely hard and they’re sound. They’re not exotic. They don’t do crazy things on defense, but they play fast and they play hard and they tackle well.”

THE STREAK

Notre Dame has won 29 straight regular-season games against ACC opponents since losing at Miami in 2017. The Fighting Irish play an average of five games annually against league teams as part of a scheduling arrangement for a football independent that is an ACC member in all other league sports. The streak includes a win at North Carolina State on Sept. 9.

LOCKDOWN COVERAGE

Notre Dame and Duke rank second and fourth nationally in team pass efficiency defense, respectively.

Preseason Associated Press All-America second-team pick cornerback Ben Morrison leads the Irish secondary. He played a crucial role in holding Ohio State’s superstar wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to three receptions for 32 yards last Saturday.

Overall, Notre Dame has limited opposing quarterbacks to a national-best 47.4% completion rate for two touchdowns compared to five interceptions. And the Blue Devils are allowing a national-best 4.4 yards per pass attempt.

CONTAINING LEONARD

Duke’s dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard had a big passing game in last week’s romp at Connecticut, but he’s generated his biggest plays with his legs. Leonard is the team’s No. 2 rusher by averaging 59.5 yards per game and he’s already found the end zone four times, including a blitzer-shedding 44-yard sprint in the Clemson win.

“All offenses go through the quarterback, but the things he presents in the run game: he’s a big, physical tough runner, too,” Freeman said, adding: “It’s a huge challenge for our team, the biggest one yet.”

HELLO AGAIN

The Blue Devils know plenty about Hartman. He played previously at Wake Forest, which was an every-year instate ACC opponent for Duke in the league’s former cross-divisional scheduling model. Hartman had played against Duke in each of the past two seasons, winning a blowout at home in 2021 but losing at Duke last year.

“We’re very familiar with sam and who he is as a quarterback and what he’s capable of doing,” Elko said.

BEEN A WHILE

This is the first time a ranked Duke team has hosted a ranked opponent since the 23rd-ranked Blue Devils beat No. 13 Virginia in November 1994.

No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) at No. 17 Duke (4-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Line: Notre Dame by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Notre Dame leads 5-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Blue Devils are searching for their first 5-0 start since 1994, and they’ll get it with a national TV audience and the first-ever visit from ESPN’s “College GameDay” to the Durham campus for a football game. The challenge will be ending the Fighting Irish’s 29-game winning streak in regular-season matchups against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, most recently at North Carolina State on Sept. 9.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke’s ground game against Notre Dame’s run defense. The Fighting Irish are allowing 111.2 yards per game on the ground. That unit will face a versatile Duke attack that can move the ball on the ground with mobile quarterback Riley Leonard — who shrugged off a blitzer on a 44-yard touchdown run that highlighted the Week 1 upset of Clemson — along with running backs Jordan Waters, Jaquez Moore and Jaylen Coleman. That unit averages 200.5 yards on the ground, though it managed just 74 yards in last week’s win at Connecticut.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Notre Dame: QB Sam Hartman. He played twice against Duke when he was at Wake Forest, throwing for six touchdowns with one interceptions while also running for two scores in the 2021 and 2022 matchups. Duke won the second of those in coach Mike Elko’s debut season.

Duke: WR Jordan Moore. He’s Leonard’s top target and is coming off an eight-catch, 86-yard day that included a touchdown against UConn.

FACTS & FIGURES

Notre Dame’s last regular-season loss to an ACC team came at Miami in 2017. The Fighting Irish have a scheduling agreement to play an average of five ACC teams per year as a football independent that is an ACC member in all other league sports. … The Blue Devils beat the Fighting Irish 38-35 in 2016 in one of Notre Dame’s few losses in the ACC scheduling partnership. … Duke is 4-0 for the second straight season under Elko and can push to the program’s best start since the 7-0 start in ‘94. … The Blue Devils have allowed five total touchdowns on the season, only two after halftime. … Duke has won all four games by at least 20 points for the first time in program history, with the Clemson win (28-7) marking the closest margin. … With this game, the Fighting Irish will have completed half of their schedule before the end of September. This year’s group can join the 2015 team as the only teams in program history to reach five wins before October. … Notre Dame is coming off a last-second loss to Ohio State.