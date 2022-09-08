RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren shouldn’t have to worry about motivation for his 18th-ranked team this weekend while playing at home against a lower-division opponent.

That’s because the Wolfpack players barely averted an upset loss and have a long list of improvements for Saturday’s home debut against Charleston Southern.

N.C. State (1-0) survived its opener on the road at East Carolina, though only after the Pirates missed two critical late kicks that could’ve sent the Wolfpack home from Greenville with a deflating loss. The Wolfpack fell five spots in this week’s AP Top 25 as a result, with Doeren saying his team will have to embrace the pressure that comes with “playing from the ranked position.”

“In a lot of ways, it didn’t feel like a win obviously because of our second-half performance,” he said. “But I do think it’s a blessing in my opinion to have a chance to learn such a great lesson but not have a loss next to your record to do it.”

There were multiple issues, too. The offense led by preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Devin Leary sputtered after halftime and managed 25 fourth-quarter yards. The Wolfpack came up empty despite six goal-line plays with no points to show for it in the third quarter. And the defense tackled poorly most of the day.

“We came out lucky with a win, but we’ve got to just fix it and practice hard,” receiver Keyon Lesane said. “That’s what I came out of Saturday with, that I’ve just got to practice harder.”

Charleston Southern (0-1) had a bumpy start to the season, surrendering 52 points in a home loss to Western Carolina last week. The Championship Subdivision program from the Big South Conference has never beaten a Bowl Subdivision opponent.

“It’s about our process, our preparation, our championship habits,” Buccaneers coach Autry Denson said. “We’re never worried about who we’re playing. We’re trying to play to our standard. So we want to meet that standard and exceed that standard.”

Things to know about Saturday’s Charleston Southern-N.C. State game:

FINDING A BALANCE

Doeren said before the opener that the team was about as healthy as it had been coming out of a preseason camp. Afterward, he said the team was “probably too cautious” in some of its preparation that led to tackling issues against the Pirates and the Wolfpack staff will have to take a closer look at finding the right balance next year.

Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said the struggles against the Pirates came partly due to “trying to hit everything at full speed.”

FINISHING

N.C. State’s six goal-line plays resulted in a lost fumble by Jordan Houston and a turnover on downs when physical runner Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was stuffed four straight times from the 1-yard line.

INJURY WATCH

The Wolfpack lost tight end Trent Pennix to an apparent left arm injury in the East Carolina game and won’t have him for 4-6 weeks. Linebacker Payton Wilson, who missed most of last year with injury, exited the ECU win early with an upper-body injury and is considered day to day.

FAMILIAR FACE

N.C. State backup quarterback Jack Chambers is a graduate transfer from Charleston Southern, where he was a two-time captain and second-team all-conference pick last year.

SEEKING A FIRST

Charleston Southern is 0-25 against FBS opponents and 0-15 against teams from the Power Five conferences. The Buccaneers are facing a team that has gone 9-0 against FCS teams and 9-0 in home openers under Doeren.

Charleston Southern (0-1) at No. 18 North Carolina State (1-0), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET (RSN)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

N.C. State would love a better showing than its season-opening win at East Carolina, where the Wolfpack needed the Pirates to miss a field goal in the final seconds to avoid an upset. Getting back home to play a Football Championship Subdivision opponent should help Dave Doeren’s club correct some of last weekend’s problems, particularly against a Big South program that surrendered 52 points in last weekend’s home loss to Western Carolina.

KEY MATCHUP

N.C. State’s ground game against Charleston Southern’s defense. The Wolfpack got some promising signs from an overhauled running game against ECU, namely from Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. The second-year back ran for 79 yards and a touchdown, providing a physical and thumping presence on the ground. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, surrendered 183 yards on the ground and 616 total yards against Western Carolina.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charleston Southern: QB Ross Malmgren. He threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns in the opener. That made him only the second player in program history to throw at least five TD passes in a game.

N.C. State: WR Thayer Thomas. He had team highs with four catches and 58 yards to go with a TD grab from Devin Leary.

FACTS & FIGURES

N.C. State fell five spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after the narrow win against East Carolina. … N.C. State is 9-0 under Doeren against FCS opponents. The Wolfpack’s margin in those games has been 323-96 with three shutouts. … N.C. State has won 10 straight home games. … Charleston Southern is 0-25 against Bowl Subdivision opponents and 0-15 against teams from the Power Five conferences. … The Buccaneers were tied for third in the Big South preseason poll.