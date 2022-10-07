MIAMI, F.L. — It’s all about the Coastal Division, even this early. North Carolina would move 1 1/2 games ahead of Miami in the division race with a win, plus hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

It’s only the conference opener for the Hurricanes, but they’d already be in big ACC trouble if they lose this one. A win could get North Carolina closer to cracking the AP Top 25, a place where seven ACC teams — Miami included — have already been or currently are this season.

Miami offense vs. North Carolina defense. It's simple. The Hurricanes' offense has sputtered, in large part because of injuries on the offensive line, running back and, above all else, receiver. North Carolina is giving up more yards per game than anyone in the ACC, and opposing quarterbacks are completing 67.2% of their passes against the Tar Heels.

QB Drake Maye is easily the frontrunner right now for ACC rookie of the year honors, with 19 touchdowns and just one interception so far this season.