GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Monday, we introduced you to the start of a series from Stacker.com and Pro Football Reference.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from East Carolina on Monday. Now, we’re looking at the NC State Wolfpack using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

Jesse Campbell in 2014 (ACC Digital Network photo)

#20. Jesse Campbell (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #48 overall in 1991

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Johnny Evans (P)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #39 overall in 1978

– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#18. Danny Peebles (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #33 overall in 1989

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#17. Mike Jones (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1991

– Drafted by: Phoenix Cardinals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#16. Ron Carpenter (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1970

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#15. John McCargo (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #26 overall in 2006

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#14. Charley Young (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 1974

– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

(Manny Lawson, AP photo)

#13. Manny Lawson (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 2006

– Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Mike Quick (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #20 overall in 1982

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (5 Pro Bowls)

#11. Haywood Jeffires (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #20 overall in 1987

– Drafted by: Houston Texans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (3 Pro Bowls)

#10. Dewayne Washington (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 1994

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Garrett Bradbury (C)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

Ted Brown (NC State Sports Information photo)

#8. Ted Brown (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 1979

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. Jim Ritcher (G)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 1980

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (2 Pro Bowls)

#6. Ray Agnew (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

Koren Robinson (AP photo)

#5. Koren Robinson (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #9 overall in 2001

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (1 Pro Bowls)

Torry Holt (AP photo)

#4. Torry Holt (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1999

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (7 Pro Bowls)

#3. Bradley Chubb (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2018

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (1 Pro Bowls)

#2. Philip Rivers (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 2004

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 15 (8 Pro Bowls)

Mario Williams (AP photo)

#1. Mario Williams (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2006

– Drafted by: Houston Texans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (4 Pro Bowls)