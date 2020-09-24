Playbook | Pitt, Louisville meet in ranked matchup as UVa, VT play first games

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – It might be week three for college football but two Atlantic Coast Conference teams will be taking the field for the first time on Saturday.

Virginia and Virginia Tech have yet to take a snap this season.

Virginia was supposed to open the season against VMI but that game was canceled in mid-August when the SoCon opted out of fall sports.

Virginia Tech was supposed to meet N.C. State in their season opener but COVID-19 within the Wolfpack program forced a postponement.

The Commonwealth Clash was set to happen last weekend.

The heated rivals were ready to open their seasons in Blacksburg but positive cases in the Hokie program put a halt to that.

So on Satruday, the Wahoos face a winless Duke squad while Tech hosts a hot N.C. State team.

Those matchups are a bit overshadowed by No. 24 Louisville and No. 21 Pitt and then Florida State at Miami.

While the Seminoles and Hurricanes game might be missing some coverage due to the Noles struggles – there will no doubt be drama.

ACC games on Sept. 26