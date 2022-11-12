RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than two dozen North Carolina State University seniors will take the field at Carter Finley Stadium on Saturday for the final time when the Wolfpack welcomes Boston College to town.

“Get ready for one more time at home,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said.

And this is not just any senior class. It’s big and it has the number to back it up.

“This group collectively has 336 career receptions, 1,446 tackles and has put up 698 points… they’ve done a lot,” Doeren said.

Thirty seniors will be recognized before Saturday’s kickoff, however that doesn’t mean every one of them will leave.

“Some of them…haven’t made decisions, so don’t read too much into it,” Doeren said. “There’s probably seven or eight guys who can come back and won’t know until the season is over.”

Isaiah Moore, Thayer Thomas, Grant Gibson and Christopher Dunn are just a few of the players who will be playing one last time at Carter Finley Stadium.

Those four had an impressive run in the red and white, and Doeren wants to see them get their due.

“I love these guys like sons and want to see them sent out the right way,” Doeren said. “I know our fans love to tailgate and I love that about you, but I am asking you to come in a little earlier because [the] Senior Day sendoff happens before kickoff.”

For some fans, it may be the last time they see these players. But for Doeren and his coaching staff, that most likely will not be the case.

“These are guys we’re going to be friends with after football for a long time,” Doeren said. “We’ve been through a lot together.”