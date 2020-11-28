Surge in COVID-19 cases forces cancellation of New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wake Forest’s Jack Freudenthal (86) runs away from Michigan State’s David Dowell (6) for a touchdownduring the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

RLAEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 2020 New Era Pinstripe Bowl has been canceled after organizers said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced travel restrictions and cancellation of other college football games.

The Atlantic Coast and Big 10 conferences were consulted in the call to cancel the bowl, which was scheduled to take place at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 29.

“The priority of the Yankees, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Big Ten and ACC is the safety of players, coaches and staff, and this decision is consistent with that approach. We look forward to hosting the New Era Pinstripe Bowl with an enthusiastic crowd filling Yankee Stadium in 2021,” bowl organizers said in a release.

The Pinstripe Bowl was first played in 2010 and currently affiliated with the ACC and Big Ten conferences.

Last year, Michigan State topped Wake Forest 27-21 in the Pinstripe Bowl.