Duke (7-3, 4-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh (6-4, 3-3), Saturday, noon EST (ACC Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Pittsburgh by 7 1/2.

Series record: Pittsburgh leads 16-9.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Blue Devils keep adding to what has already been a strong debut season for first-year coach Mike Elko. Duke is bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 and can hit eight wins for the first time since 2018 with a road win against the Panthers. The Panthers have won six straight meetings and haven’t lost at home to the Blue Devils in more than five decades.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke’s offensive line vs. Pitt’s front seven. The Panthers have struggled at times against mobile quarterbacks, losing to Tennessee (Hendon Hooker), Louisville (Malik Cunningham) and Georgia Tech (Jeff Sims) because they had trouble keeping the signal callers in the pocket. Duke’s Riley Leonard leads the team in rushing (625 yards). If the Panthers want to extend their mastery over the Blue Devils, they’re going to need to keep Riley in check.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Duke: RB Jaylen Coleman. He missed more than a month due to injury before returning with 50 yards rushing on 13 carries in the Virginia Tech win. He had opened the season with four straight games with a rushing touchdown.