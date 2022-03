GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Monday, we introduced you to the start of a series from Stacker.com and Pro Football Reference.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from East Carolina on Monday and N.C. State on Tuesday. Wednesday’s offering is from Duke.

#20. Ed Newman (G)

– Draft pick: Round 6, #156 overall in 1973

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (4 Pro Bowls)

#19. Michael Carter (S)

– Draft pick: Round 5, #154 overall in 2021

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

Ben Bennett (Duke Sports Information photo)

#18. Ben Bennett (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 6, #148 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#17. Tony Benjamin (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 6, #142 overall in 1977

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#16. Steve Jones (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 5, #129 overall in 1973

– Drafted by: Los Angeles Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#15. Chris Castor (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 5, #123 overall in 1983

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

Ray Farmer (AP photo)

#14. Ray Farmer (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #121 overall in 1996

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

Los Angeles Chargers’ Chris Rumph II (94) and Christian Covington (95) celebrate a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

#13. Chris Rumph (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #118 overall in 2021

– Drafted by: Los Angeles Chargers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#12. Ross Cockrell (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #109 overall in 2014

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. Charles Bowser (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #108 overall in 1982

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

#10. Jamison Crowder (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #105 overall in 2015

– Drafted by: Washington Football Team

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Bill Bryan (C)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #101 overall in 1977

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Anthony Dilweg (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #74 overall in 1989

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#7. Lyman Smith (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #64 overall in 1978

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#6. Lennie Friedman (G)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #61 overall in 1999

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Leo Hart (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #59 overall in 1971

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#4. Cedric Jones (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #56 overall in 1982

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#3. Laken Tomlinson (G)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #28 overall in 2015

– Drafted by: Detroit Lions

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (AP Photo/Al Drago, file)

#2. Daniel Jones (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#1. Mike Junkin (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1987

– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0