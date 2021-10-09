Travis sparks Florida State past North Carolina again

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs the ball against North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as Florida State upset North Carolina for the second year in row, winning 35-25 on Saturday.

The Seminoles (2-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019.

Travis ran for 121 yards on 14 carries and completed 11 of 13 passes for 145 yards. Two of his touchdown throws went to Ontaria Wilson and another to Malik McClain.

The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-3), who began the season in the Top 10, lost for the first time in four home outings despite two touchdown passes and 108 yards rushing from quarterback Sam Howell.

Howell hit Kamari Morales in the end zone on a 21-yard play on North Carolina’s first possession of the second half to close within 21-17.

Florida State responded with Travis’ 1-yard sneak. The Seminoles scored again on Travis’ 6-yard toss to Wilson.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown fell to 0-11 vs. his alma mater (including 0-8 while in charge of the Tar Heels).

Travis, who sparked an upset of a then-unbeaten North Carolina team last October, ran 53 yards for a second-quarter touchdown as the Seminoles took a 14-10 lead. He had 87 yards on the ground in the first half.

Travis threw 32 yards to Wilson for a touchdown on Florida State’s next possession to stretch the lead with 53 seconds left in the half.

North Carolina’s Josh Downs, who hauled in a 33-yard pass for the game’s first touchdown, has caught at least one touchdown pass in every game this season.

North Carolina kicker Grayson Atkins booted a 51-yard field goal to conclude the game’s opening possession, matching his longest as a Tar Heel since transferring from Furman.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: The Seminoles are just 5-10 in two seasons under coach Mike Norvell. Two of the victories have come against North Carolina. This marked Florida State’s first visit to Chapel Hill since 2009, and it improved to 8-1 in all-time trips here.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels haven’t solved Travis in two all-time meetings as he has broken free for large chunks of yards. North Carolina also struggled two weeks earlier in containing Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims on running plays.

