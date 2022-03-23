University of North Carolina football player Tylee Craft (UNC)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) – A University of North Carolina football player announced on social media today that he is fighting a rare form of cancer.

Tylee Craft, a junior wide receiver from Sumter, S.C., said the diagnosis was made after he was hospitalized because of continuing and debilitating back pain. He said the diagnosis was made on March 14, but he didn’t identify the type or extent of the cancer.

“I’ve recently been struggling with back pain and it made it very difficult to get through the day, much less play football,” Craft wrote on his Twitter account. “It got to the point where we wanted to find out if something else was going on.

“After a visit to the hospital, we found out that I have a rare form of cancer. As a result, I’ll be stepping away from football to focus on the battle and we’ve already started chemotherapy, but I plan on getting back on the field as soon as possible.”

Craft played in seven games as a freshman and four as a sophomore, lining up both as a receiver and on special teams. He didn’t record any statistics in those games.

Tylee Craft’s announcement on Twitter.

“Tylee is a great young man, who is facing a tough situation, but we’re so proud of the way he’s handling it,” UNC Coach Mack Brown wrote on social media. “Tar Heel Nation, let’s rally around Tylee and his family and lift them up with thoughts and prayers as they begin the road to recovery”

Craft said he and his family are in good spirits. “We’re getting all the support we could ever as for from the football program, the athletics department, and the medical professionals here at UNC.

“This part of my journey is just beginning and I’m ready to attack it head on. We appreciate all the support and thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers.”