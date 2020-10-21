UNC puts loss in rear-view mirror ahead of NC State’s visit

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 03: Javonte Williams #25 of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina had won its first three games and was ranked No. 5 when it went to Florida State. That wasn’t the case after leaving with a 31-28 loss.

“We weren’t the top-five team in the country. Part of that was because the Big Ten wasn’t playing yet. Part of that was because we won two or three games. But I didn’t think we handled it well. I thought we were a little comfortable at Florida State instead of confident, and we got hit right in the mouth,” said UNC head coach Mack Brown.

“We were actually sitting there Sunday in the meeting room. Before we even turned on the film, we sat and talked for probably 20-30 minutes, just discussion about what we learned from Saturday as a team,” added offensive lineman Brian Anderson. “We’ve got to learn how to handle success. Coach Brown said at the time he didn’t think, by the way we played Saturday, that that was a top-five performance. I 100 percent agree. As a team, we need to learn how to handle success and handle losses.”

The Tar Heels trailed 31-7 at halftime before shutting the Seminoles out in the second half, but their 21 unanswered points weren’t quite enough. They did learn, though, that they’ve got a lot of fight in them.

“We just know we all have each others backs and we’ll just continue to fight,” Anderson said. “So close at the end, just coming back and making a final push. I love the guys I’m around and see so much fight in this group.”

UNC doesn’t have time to dwell on the loss with No. 23 North Carolina State making the trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday.

“We never want to lose, but after we lose, you have to have amnesia pretty much and forget about it. You can’t let Florida State or any team beat you twice. If you continue to think about it, it will sneak up on you and you’ll lose both games,” said running back Javonte Williams.

Quarterback Sam Howell added: “We have to do it every week, no matter what the outcome was the week before. We get rid of the previous game on Sunday and just move on to the next one.”

The 14th-ranked Tar Heels host the Wolfpack at noon on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.