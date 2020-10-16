UNC QB Howell, former Florida State commit, looks to keep rolling against ‘Noles

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 03: Sam Howell #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs with the ball against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 5 North Carolina travels to Tallahassee, Florida, to take on Florida State Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Tar heels had an absurd offensive outing against a ranked Virginia Tech team, and the leader of that offense has some ties to the Seminoles.

Sam Howell jumped onto the collegiate scene last season, putting up monstrous numbers his freshman year. This season, he’s picked up where he left off.

“He’s a very talented young man. I think coming off a record setting performance as a freshman he’s definitely continued to grow. You can see the confidence he has in their offensive system,” said Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

Howell was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, early recruits that Mack Brown got. But the four-star quarterback out of Monroe originally committed to Florida State.

“When I watched Sam, he was just so special. I saw what we’re seeing now, and that was it. And he was also a huge name in the state that was a great player. So, for us to get accomplished what we needed to get accomplished, we wanted to go back to work and dominate our state in recruiting,” Brown said.

It wasn’t until signing day that Howell flipped from FSU to UNC. With a trip to Tallahassee on the itinerary, he said there’s no hard feelings between him and the Seminoles.

“I haven’t really thought about it much. I’ve seen some stuff on Twitter as far as fans and stuff when I get on social media. I try to stay off of it, but there’s no bad blood between me and the players. It’s a different coaching staff, so I still have a lot of respect for those guys down there and I pull for those guys every week unless they’re playing us,” Howell said.