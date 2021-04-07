UNC names inside linebackers room for Onslow County great who died of cancer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The University of North Carolina announced on Wednesday that its inside linebackers room has been named in remembrance of Quincy Monk.

Monk was a White Oak High School graduate who became a star at UNC and in the NFL. He died on Nov. 24, 2015 in Raleigh of adenocarcinoma, an aggressive form of cancer. He suffered a stroke earlier in the year that led to the cancer diagnosis.

UNC announced in a press release “the Quincy Monk Inside Linebacker Room was dedicated in March through gifts made by the people Monk impacted the most – his teammates. Those teammates and his coaches saw firsthand the quality football player that Quincy Monk was, and more importantly, the genuine person he was.”

Monk played football, basketball and even participated in track, throwing the shot put. He was chosen in the seventh round of the 2002 NFL draft and played two years for the New York Giants and a year with the Houston Texans.

You can read more about Monk’s life and the news from UNC by clicking here.