UNC, VT football season opener set for Sept. 3 in Blacksburg

Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina and Virginia Tech will kick off the 2021 college football season in a Friday night matchup in Blacksburg, Va., the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the Tar Heels and Hokies will play on Sept. 3.

The game has previously been listed as either a Thursday or Friday game.

Kickoff time will be announced later.

The ACC has at least one game a day from Sept. 2-6 to start the season.

Sept. 2

USF at NCSU

Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Sept. 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Sept. 4

Miami vs. Alabama (in Atlanta)

Clemson vs. Georgia (in Charlotte)

Sept. 5

Notre Dame at Florida State

Sept. 6

Ole Miss vs. Louisville (in Atlana)