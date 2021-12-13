UVA introduces new head football coach Tony Elliott at press conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — New UVA head football coach Tony Elliott was formally introduced on Monday in a press conference.

The 42-year-old former Clemson receiver was a two-time national championship-winning offensive coach at Clemson. He most recently served as associated head coach and offensive coordinator.

He takes over for Bronco Mendenhall, who stepped down this year after going 30-32 over six seasons with the Hoos. UVA finished the 2021 regular season at 6-6 (4-4 in ACC) and will play SMU on Dec. 29 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park.

