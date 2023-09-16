RALEIGH, NC (WFXR) — In this week’s national ACC match-up on The CW, the VMI Keydets travel to Raleigh to face the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Friday, The CW Network crew is busy getting ready at Carter-Finley Stadium. These teams met 19 times between 1895 and 1946, but this will mark the first meeting since then. That game was in Roanoke. VMI holds an 11-7-1 advantage in the historical series. Both teams are 1-1 on the season and coming off losses last week. VMI fell to Bucknell. N.C. State lost to Notre Dame 45 to 24. The ACC on The CW game announcers in Tom Werme and James Bates is excited about the partnership between The ACC and The CW.

“I am just so proud to be able to come out here and being able to cover college football on a Saturday. I love the fact that is is my job and I can go get dressed up on a Saturday with all of my teammates,” said Bates.

“We started off great. We want to continue that momentum as the season goes along to highlight and showcase not only the teams in the ACC but their opponents as well. When they play out of conference and this week it is VMI and they have an experienced coach in Danny Rocco who has been around. You never know what he might have up his sleeve,” said Werme.

VMI takes on N.C. State Saturday at 2pm on The CW Virginia.