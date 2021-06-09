VT linebacker charged with murder will be out on bond and living in VB under new agreement

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY/WFXR) — Isimemen Etute, a Virginia Beach native, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder earlier this month, was in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

A Montgomery County General District Court judge approved a $75,000 bond, however, prosecutors immediately appealed the ruling.

However, a new agreement was later approved Wednesday to allow Etute to be released.

He will now be under house arrest and electronic monitoring at his parent’s house in Virginia Beach, according to prosecutors.

He has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg.

According to court officials, Etute met Smith through a dating app. However, Smith was posing as a woman named Angie.

The pair met for a sexual exchange, according to Blacksburg Police, but prosecutors say it wasn’t until the second time they met that Etute realized Smith was a man.

The commonwealth’s attorney says that’s when the encounter turned violent, with Etute repeatedly punching Smith in the face. He then allegedly broke every bone in Smith’s face by repeatedly stomping on it.

Etute will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23.