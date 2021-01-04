ACC honors former South Central star Day’ron Sharpe as Freshman of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – North Carolina forward/center Day’Ron Sharpe was selected as the ACC Freshman of the Week the league announced on Monday.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Sharpe averaged 16.0 ppg and 8.0 rpg in games against Georgia Tech and Notre Dame last week. He was 12-of-25 from the field and 8-of-13 at the free-throw line. The native of Greenville, North Carolina, recorded seven points, seven rebounds and two steals at Georgia Tech in his first college start and followed it up with 25 points and 10 rebounds (seven offensive) in a one-point win Saturday over Notre Dame. It was his second college double-double, including his first in an ACC game. Sharpe scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, recording more than half of UNC’s second-half point total (37). His 25 points were the most by a UNC freshman post player since Tyler Hansbrough scored 27 at Duke on March 4, 2006. He also set season highs for the Tar Heels in points (25), field goals (9) and offensive rebounds (7).

Sharpe led South Central to the NCHSAA 4A state championship in 2019.