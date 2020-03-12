Syracuse bounces Tar Heels out of ACC Tournament, 81-53

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Elijah Hughes scored 27 points to help Syracuse beat North Carolina 81-53 in Wednesday’s second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Hughes had 18 points by halftime for the sixth-seeded Orange. Syracuse blew the game open by scoring the last 15 points before halftime to lead 43-22. The Orange never let that lead slip below 16 points in the second half. Syracuse shot 47% for the game. Garrison Brooks scored 18 points to lead the 14th-seeded Tar Heels. Potential one-and-done point guard Cole Anthony finished with five points on 2-for-10 shooting. The Tar Heels shot 33% for the game.