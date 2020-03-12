Syracuse bounces Tar Heels out of ACC Tournament, 81-53

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 31 points, and Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 81-72 in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

Trey McGowens scored 14 points and Xavier Johnson added 10 points and eight assists for Pitt (16-16), the tournament's 13th seed. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.