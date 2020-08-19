UNC suspends athletics activity temporarily

CHAPEL HILL (WNCT) North Carolina has immediately suspended athletics activities for all sports teams for at least 24 hours due to a “continued upward trend in positive COVID-19 tests on campus.”
In Wednesday’s announcement, the school said the pause would last until at least 5 p.m. Thursday. That came two days after UNC canceled in-person undergraduate classes in favor of remote instruction.
The move includes the closure of campus recreation facilities, though dining halls and libraries will remain open in limited capacity.
In a statement, athletics director Bubba Cunningham said school officials “want to make sure we continue to do everything we can to ensure that that our teams, campus and community remain healthy.”
Athletes will have continued access to services such as academic support and medical care.
The decision to switch to remote instruction was made after four coronavirus clusters in student housing and a fraternity surfaced in the past week. The school plans to allow athletes, international students, ROTC students and students with hardships such as the lack of online access at home to remain in campus housing if they choose.