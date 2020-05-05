Ahlers, Pirates continue with individualized workouts in preparation for 2020 season

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Pirate quarterback Holton Ahlers knows this is a critical time in preparing for the upcoming 2020 football season.

He also knows just how different this off-season has been.

“We keep in touch on a daily basis,” said Ahlers. “We are all working individually and staying motivated. I think you’ll really see the difference between the teams that put the work in and the teams that didn’t. We want to be ready when we can finally get back together.”

Ahlers debuted his ‘hillbilly workout’ last month. He says he’s taken the next step in his workouts, but can’t wait to get back together with his teammates.