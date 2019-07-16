American Athletic Conference announces future bowl lineup

The American Athletic Conference, which includes East Carolina University, announced its 2020-2025 bowl schedule on Tuesday at its Summer Kickoff and Media Days in Newport, Rhode Island.

AAC officials say the conference will have seven guaranteed bowl appearances in each year of the new bowl cycle.

The American will continue to send its champion to a New Year’s Six bowl if that team finishes higher than the champions of four other conferences in the final College Football Playoff rankings.



American Athletic Conference teams are also eligible for the College Football Playoff if they are among the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.

Here is the list of 2020-2025 bowl appearances for the American Athletic Conference:



Annual Appearances:

Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (Annapolis, Maryland)

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas)/SoFi Hawaii Bowl (Honolulu, Hawaii) – alternating years

Bowl game to be named – (Boston, Massachusetts)

Four Selections Annually From the Following:

Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama)

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas)

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, Florida)

Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas)

AutoNation Cure Bowl (Orlando, Florida)

Myrtle Beach Bowl (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)

New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, New Mexico)