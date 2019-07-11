American honors 4 Pirate teams for Academic Excellence

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Four ECU teams – baseball, men’s basketball, women’s golf and men’s tennis – were lauded with the 2018-19 American Athletic Conference Team Academic Excellence Award on Thursday.



The Team Academic Excellence Award selections are made by the conference’s faculty athletics representatives. The winning teams were chosen based on the 2018-19 grade-point average of each student-athlete who appeared on an institution’s roster as of the last contest of the championship segment in each conference-sponsored sport.



It was the fourth consecutive year that the baseball and women’s golf teams earned the award, while men’s basketball and men’s tennis were recognized for the first time.



The 22 awards were spread out over nine different institutions. Cincinnati led the way, receiving awards in five sports followed by ECU with four. Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulsa, Tulane and UCF each had two teams honored.



Additionally, more than 200 ECU student-athletes were named to The American All-Academic Team. The women’s golf and men’s tennis teams each had 100 percent of their rosters on the list while women’s tennis had 90 percent of its players recognized. The Pirates’ baseball team had more than 86 percent of its roster on the list with women’s swimming and diving (.783), lacrosse (.724) and soccer (.714) each placing more than 70 percent of its roster on the team.



Nominations for the All-Academic Team are submitted by each of the American Athletic Conference’s member institutions. To be eligible for the honor, a nominee must have competed in an American Athletic Conference-sponsored sport, attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.00 for the preceding academic year, and completed a minimum of two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters of academic work, with a total of 18 semester or 27 quarter credits, not including remedial courses.