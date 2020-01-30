Andretti loses long bout with cancer

John Andretti, whose diverse resume included victories in NASCAR, IndyCar and the Rolex 24, died Thursday after a lengthy battle with cancer, Andretti Autosport announced. He was 56.

Andretti was a versatile driver who competed and won in the NASCAR Cup Series and the CART IndyCar Series. He was the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader in 1994, finishing 10th at Indy for A.J. Foyt Racing and 36th at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Billy Hagan.

He also was among the winning sports car team in the overall title at the 1989 Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. In the NHRA, he raced a Top Fuel dragster in 1993 and reached the semifinals of a national event at Atlanta.

Andretti is survived by his wife, Nancy, and children Jarrett, Olivia and Amelia.