Anthony’s 28 points lead UNC past Wake Forest, 93-83

CINCINNATI, OHIO – In the final game of the regular-season, the ECU women’s basketball team lost 76-53 at Cincinnati on Monday evening in Fifth Third Arena.

“Not the outcome or the effort that we had anticipated coming up here to Cincinnati,” said head coach Kim McNeill. “But that’s a really good team we went against tonight. All in all, the month of February was good to us. We got better. The team, the players got better. Now we have to look at it as a whole new season and get ready to go at the tournament on Friday and try to get a win.”