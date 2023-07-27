FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced Cook’s visit. NFL Network first reported Cook would fly into the New York area Thursday and then meet with the Jets over the weekend.

Cook’s visit comes after Rodgers agreed to a reworked two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets, according to the person familiar with the deal.

The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York in a move that appears to also reiterate his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.

And now New York could be adding another playmaker for Rodgers.

Cook has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons, but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings, according to another person familiar with Minnesota’s decision.

Cook, who’s third on Minnesota’s career rushing list with 5,993 yards after six years with the Vikings, could give New York some insurance in the backfield with Breece Hall working his way back from a knee injury that cut short a promising rookie season. The Jets also have Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, Damarea Crockett, fifth-round draft pick Israel Abanikanda and undrafted free agent Travis Dye at the position.

Rodgers, who is taking over for the disappointing Zach Wilson, will have Garrett Wilson, last season’s AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and former Packers teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb at wide receiver, and C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin at tight end.

Cook, a second-round pick out of Florida State in 2017, has run for 47 touchdowns and also has 221 receptions for 1,794 yards and five scores out of the backfield. He has also made the Pro Bowl four straight years and started every game last season, a first for him in the pros — although his 4.4 yards per rush were a career low.

AP Pro Football Writers Dave Campbell and Rob Maaddi contributed.

