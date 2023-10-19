HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday because of a back injury when Las Vegas visits the Chicago Bears, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders have not announced Garoppolo’ playing status.

Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will start for Las Vegas. Hoyer played the second half of Sunday’s 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots when Garoppolo was injured. O’Connell, however, started and played the entire game when the Raiders lost at the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 on Oct. 1.

Coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Wednesday that the week of practice would determine the starter should Garoppolo not play.

“There are a few balls in the air right now that we’re going to have to sort through,” McDaniels said.

Garoppolo didn’t practice Wednesday, a strong sign he wouldn’t be ready to face the Bears. However, tests showed there was no internal damage, and McDaniels expressed optimism Monday that Garoppolo wouldn’t be out long term.

Garoppolo has completed 68% of his passes for 1,079 yards with seven touchdowns and a league-high eight interceptions.

