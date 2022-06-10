The Las Vegas Raiders have locked up another key player with a new contract, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being a fifth-round pick in 2019 and he got a big pay raise based on his breakthrough 2021 season.

Renfrow had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs as he became quarterback Derek Carr’s most reliable target. The 103 catches were the third most in franchise history, trailing only Darren Waller’s 107 in 2020 and Hall of Famer Tim Brown’s 104 in 1997.

Renfrow has 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 TDs in his three seasons in the NFL.

“Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter.”

Renfrow is the third key Raiders player to get an extension in the offseason under the new regime led by McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Carr signed a three-year, $120.5 million extension in April and edge rusher Maxx Crosby got a four-year, $94 million deal in March.

Waller could be next in line for a new deal as he is owed about $13.8 million in the final two years of a deal he signed in 2019.

Renfrow, Waller and offseason acquisition Davante Adams give the Raiders one of the most productive trios of pass catchers in the league.

Adams has the most catches and second-most yards in the NFL over the past six seasons and was an All-Pro the past two years. Waller topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2019 and ’20 before being slowed by injuries last year, and Renfrow has developed into one of the top slot receivers in the NFL who should thrive in McDaniels’ offense.

Renfrow has made an immediate impression on the veteran Adams in their first offseason together after Adams arrived in a trade from Green Bay.

“There’s never been a fourth year with the type of football acumen that he has and his awareness and understanding why he does certain things,” Adams said. “There are people out there with a lot of talent, but they can’t sit there and break it down and tell you why they’re doing what they did with their footwork or the next rep, why they tweaked it a little bit because of the look that they had. So, his awareness and his football smarts, he’s definitely ahead of his time.”

Renfrow joined New Orleans’ Michael Thomas as the only wide receivers in the past 13 seasons to catch at least 80% of their targets and have at least 100 catches in a season, according to Sportradar.

NFL Network first reported the deal Friday and said it includes $21 million in guarantees.

