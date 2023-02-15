CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 28 points, 10 assists and a season-high 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat San Antonio 120-110 on Wednesday night to send the Spurs into the NBA All-Star break with a 14-game losing streak.

Ball had his third triple-double of the season and franchise-leading ninth overall.

P.J. Washington continued his hot play with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Mark Williams had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots as Charlotte won its second straight game. The Hornets had 12 blocks in all, including five by backup center Nick Richards.

Malaki Branham had 23 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points for the Spurs, who have not won on the road since beating Houston on Dec. 19. Doug McDermott added 17 points on five 3s.

The Hornets led 60-57 at halftime behind Ball, who nearly had a triple-double before the break with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while seeing extra minutes with backcourt mate Terry Rozier out with knee soreness.

Charlotte looked like it might pull away in the fourth quarter, but McDermott led the Spurs back with back-to-back 3-pointers and short jumper to cut the lead to one.

But newly acquired guard Svi Mykhailiuk, playing in his first game with the Hornets, sparked a Charlotte run by burying a jumper from the corner to help push the lead back to six with five minutes remaining.

Ball’s fifth 3-pointer of the game with two minutes remaining pushed the lead back to nine and Washington’s offensive rebound and resounding dunk with 59 seconds left sealed the win.

TIP INS

Spurs: Shot 38.3% from the field.

Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr. got the start for Rozier, who was held out with knee soreness. … Svi Mykhailiuk saw his first action since being acquired in a trade. He scored his first basket on an alley-oop from Ball after a backdoor cut.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Dallas on Feb. 23.

Hornets: At Minnesota on Feb. 24.

