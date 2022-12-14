WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Carr scored 20 points that included a buzzer-beating jumper and Wake Forest edged Appalachian State 67-66 on Wednesday night.

With 1.3 seconds to play, Carr drove the lane to catch an inbounds pass from Cameron Hildreth. Carr caught the ball on the run and then spun for a jump shot that hit nothing but net.

Dibaji Walker and CJ Huntley made consecutive layups and Terence Harcum hit a 3-pointer during a 7-2 surge to give Appalachian State a 66-65 lead with 14 seconds left. Hildreth missed a layup on the other end, but then the Demon Deacons forced a bad pass turnover that led to the final possession.

Wake Forest has won all 21 games in the series and beat the Mountaineers for the first time since Nov. 25, 2006.

Carr finished 8-of-14 shooting from the field. Tyree Appleby added 15 points for Wake Forest (8-3). Daivien Williamson had 12 points and Hildreth 10. Carr and Williamson combined for all seven of the Deacons’ 3-pointers.

Christopher Mantis scored 18 points to lead Appalachian State (6-4). Donovan Gregory added 12 points and Terence Harcum 10. Huntley had 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Six players scored for Appalachian State during a 16-6 run that gave the Mountaineers a 55-54 with 6:35 remaining. The game stayed within four points the rest of the way.

Wake Forest plays at Rutgers and Appalachian State hosts Regent, both on Saturday.