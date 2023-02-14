DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and Duke beat Notre Dame 68-64 on Tuesday night with former coach Mike Krzyzewski on hand to watch the man who succeeded him pick up a milestone victory.

Krzyzewski, accompanied by wife Mickie, attended his first game at “Coach K Court” inside Cameron Indoor Stadium since retiring after last season to conclude a 42-year career as the Blue Devils coach. He saw Jon Scheyer become the first men’s ACC coach to win his first 13 career home games, passing North Carolina’s Hubert Davis, who had 12 to start the 2021-22 season.

Filipowski was scoreless in an overtime loss at Virginia on Saturday in which the ACC admitted officials should have let a foul call stand on his last-second drive in regulation and given him two potential game-winning free throws. In Tuesday’s win he was 9-of 16 shooting and the only Blue Devil to score in double figures.

Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, including 17 straight. He was 11-of-13 shooting. Ven-Allen Lubin added 10 points. Nate Laszewski, who had a career-high 33 points in his last game, a loss to Virginia Tech, scored just five and fouled out, though he went over 1,500 career points.

Duke (18-8, 9-6) led by eight at halftime and 14 five minutes into the second half before the Fighting Irish rallied.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Cormac Ryan and JJ Starling cut Duke’s lead to two and Starling’s drive made it a one-point game with 36 seconds left. But Mark Mitchell followed with a baseline 3-pointer with 10.8 remaining before Lubin’s tip-in cut the lead to two. Tyrese Proctor’s two free throws finished the scoring.

Duke took a 31-23 halftime lead behind Filipowski’s 10 points and Dariq Whitehead’s nine on three 3-pointers. Notre Dame (10-16, 2-13) led by two midway through the half but then went 1 of 10 over a seven-minute stretch.

Notre Dame is at sixth-ranked Virginia and Duke plays at Syracuse in games Saturday.

