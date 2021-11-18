AP Top 25 Podcast: College football’s silliest silly season

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente is shown during a timeout in an NCAA college football game against Duke on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. Virginia Tech and football coach Justin Fuente have mutually agreed to part ways with two games left in his sixth season with the Hokies. In a statement, athletic director Whit Babcock said co-defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator J,C. Price will lead the Hokies through their final two regular season games. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Less patience and more money have made hiring a college football coach riskier than ever before.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins Ralph Russo to talk about college football’s silly season of firings and hirings and why it has never been sillier.

Has replacing the head coach become mostly a short-term play to boost interest in a program? Is short-term success being overvalued while coaches with lengthy resumes are being downgraded because of unreasonable expectations?

Who would be a good fit at Virginia Tech? Is it time for James Franklin and Penn State to try something different?

Plus, a preview of Week 12’s most intriguing games, from Oregon at Utah and Michigan State at Ohio State to Florida-Missouri and the Dan Mullen watch.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25